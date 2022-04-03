Use of herbicide in Lake George planned for first time; APA review is up next

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Park Commission and the Lake George Association are at odds over how to remove a recurring invasive plant species.

This summer, the commission is hoping to try a longer-lasting, more effective, and cost-efficient way to deal with the Eurasian watermilfoil growing on the lake’s bottom.

The park commission, a state agency, has proposed to release the aquatic herbicide ProcellaCOR in two small trial areas of Lake George, Blairs Bay and Sheep Meadow Bay, both problem milfoil areas.

The LGA opposes the plan to use a chemical in the water for the first time in the lake’s history, claiming that Lake George is unique and requires different treatment than other lakes.

Traditionally, the invasive species is removed in a technique called diver-assisted suction harvesting, in which scuba divers hand-pluck the plant at the root from the lake bottom and it is sucked up through a tube before being disposed of.

This process has taken place each summer since the early 1990s, according to the park commission’s executive director, Dave Wick.

The park commission recently signed a contract to continue the hand-harvesting technique this year.

“It’s very time-consuming, it’s very hard work, it’s expensive, and it can be very effective, so we are going to continue that work this summer, but we have been watching with great interest as other lakes around the region have been applying this next-generation herbicide,” Wick said.

ProcellaCOR was first introduced in 2010, according to Wick, and underwent years of testing by the federal Environmental Protection Agency before the EPA approved it in 2017. It was subsequently approved by New York state in 2018 and has been used in 30 water bodies in the state and 250 nationwide.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky, a part of the LGA, said the association opposes the use of the chemical in the lake because it is too new to know the potential impacts the herbicide may have on the lake.

“We just feel at this time, more science is needed before the application of this herbicide. There is a lot of information that can still be gained as far as the impact to native vegetation,” Navitsky said.

He explained that Lake George “is not a good fit” for this tool.

While the LGA recognizes ProcellaCOR has been used successfully in other lakes, the organization does not believe Lake George is comparable to any other sites, Navitsky said.

Wick said application rates will be 7 parts per billion, which is 1,000 times less than a more generally used aquatic herbicide, and the chemical completely breaks down within 48 hours with “recreational use allowed the same day of application.”

It takes specialized equipment to even detect the product at those low dosage rates, yet it is tremendously effective at killing Eurasian watermilfoil, with no damage to other aquatic plants or animals, Wick said.

Wick cited Minerva Lake in the Adirondacks, an 80-acre lake that had a 41-acre treatment area with hundreds of thousands of milfoil plants. Hand-harvesting of aquatic weeds were previously done on that lake as well.

“The next year they went back and there were no milfoil plants found anywhere in the lake, which was staggering. In addition, by permit, they are required to follow up with aquatic plant surveys and it was found ProcellaCOR had no effect on any other plants,” he shared.

Minerva’s town supervisor told Wick that the town used to pay $70,000 for each annual hand-harvesting effort, but only paid $27,000 for the ProcellaCOR treatment, which has at least a three-year guarantee. Saratoga Lake and Glen Lake were next up to follow Minerva’s lead.

The commission began the process of applying for permits in spring 2021 and has already obtained state Department of Environmental Conservation permits needed to apply the herbicide. The next step is approval from the Adirondack Park Agency on April 14.

To maintain transparency with the proposal, Wick said the commission’s website contains all of the studies and documentation regarding ProcellaCOR and its success in other communities.

Park commission board members and LGA board members participated in an hourlong conference call hoping to find common ground.

“They said they just weren’t ready, so they asked us not to move forward with the treatments so they could study it, but we explained you cannot just apply ProcellaCOR to the lake freely to study it, you need permits. They expressed possibly testing it in a bucket of water in the lake that they apply the chemicals in and study that area,” Wick said.

Wick said despite further explanation, members of the LGA do not feel this is the way to handle milfoil.

Navitsky said the LGA’s research found the herbicide has not been accepted by the European Food Safety Authority, which uses different standards to approve chemicals than organizations in the United States.

He stated the two main concerns brought up by the association are lake ecology and impact on drinking water.

“Although it has received sign-off here, there is this lingering peer review by the European Food Safety (Authority). EPA has approved it, but even their paperwork states there are instances of acute toxicity that may effect macroinvertebrates, but it may dilute. There is just a lot of unknown,” Navitsky stated.

The association believes there is too much risk attached for a non-emergency situation.

“We have some milfoil problems that have been managed for over 30 years and we have invested $1.2 million over the past eight years, as partners with the park commission. So we just asked them to take another look at this before we contaminate this pristine body of water,” Navitsky added.

Wick said the commission hoped with the scientific backing provided to the association, the LGA would reconsider its position, but the LGA was “simply not interested.”

Both groups are looking for the public to pick a side before the APA hearing on April 14, at which time the public will be invited to comment in-person or virtually.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

