USDA reports number of farms in New York remains flat

The number of operating farms and the amount of land involved in agricultural production in New York state did not change in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service recently issued its annual Farms and Land in Farms Summary, which showed New York had 33,400 farms in operation last year with 6.9 million acres of farmland. Those figures were unchanged from 2018. Nationally, the number of farms dropped 0.3% and farmland decreased 0.2%.

While New York's overall figures were flat, there were some shifts in the number of farms when organized by size.

The smallest farm classification, those with annual sales under $10,000, increased by 100 to 15,500. The next size group, sales between $10,000 and $99,999, also grew by 100 to 11,500.

Decreases were reported in two middle-sized categories. Farms with sales between $100,000 and $249,999 decreased by 150 to 2,850. And farms with sales between $250,000 and $499,999 declined by 50 to 1,700.

The number of farms with sales volumes above $500,000 remained flat.

