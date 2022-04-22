US Rep. Paul Tonko, in visit to Glens Falls, talks up clean energy on Earth Day

GLENS FALLS — Booth exhibitors and patrons gathered at City Park to celebrate Earth Day on Friday.

Sustainable PR hosted its second annual Earth Day celebration at the park, and U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, spoke at the event prior to a roundtable discussion with a number of environmental groups.

He said the celebration was a good opportunity for people to be reminded of their individual role in responding to the needs of Earth.

“It reminds us that we, indeed, are important stewards of our planet and that we need to hand to the next generation a safer, cleaner and stronger planet,” Tonko said.

Tonko, who is the chair of the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change in the House of Representatives, said he decided to run for Congress roughly 15 years ago because he knew there was a need for a national investment in the planet.

“We needed a vision that would be shared across all 50 states to make certain that we had the sound policy where we were pulling together as a team,” he said. “That simply wasn’t there.”

Tonko, who is running for re-election in the 20th Congressional District, which in a redistricting change will now include Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Wilton among other municipalities, said the subcommittee has been hard at work to create a fast response to grow a progressive movement to create clean energy and get the planet off of fossil fuels.

He noted that he worked to advance the Environment Energy Perspective in the infrastructure bill that was recently signed by President Joe Biden. Tonko said the money from that bill is starting to make its way to governments locally.

“We have an investment that is rather hardy. We have $60 billion going to the Department of Energy that will spread those resources across the map of this country for grid modernization,” he said.

He also said that the subcommittee will make sure that there are investments being made into charging stations for electric vehicles. There will be $7.5 billion going toward that investment, he said, and another $7 billion going towards the research and development of a domestic supply chain response to the manufacturing of batteries.

Another $39 billion will go toward making public transport electric, with $10 billion of that money going to school buses to stop children from breathing in air pollution from their buses.

Even with that money being invested into fighting the climate crisis, Tonko is working to advance the efforts to bring a $555 billion investment in a long-term extension of reduction and investment tax credits to encourage people to be energy-efficient.

“Our work is not done with that legislation,” he said. “There is much more work to do.”

Tonko highlighted the city of Glens Falls and the entire region for their efforts and dedication to creating a sustainable economy.

For him that means creating jobs and utilizing clean energy. Glens Falls City Hall received some help in the form of a $430,000 grant to help pay for a new energy-efficient heat pump system, meaning that there will be no carbon emitted from the building.

“I thank communities like Glens Falls for taking that step,” Tonko said.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who is also a member of the New York State Association of Counties’ Climate Action Standing Committee, told the crowd that one of the reasons she ran for office is so climate issues could be brought to the table at the county level.

In 2019, the state passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to combat the global climate crisis.

Braymer said it was designed to achieve a carbon-free electric system by 2040, and to lower the emissions of greenhouse gases by 85% of 1990 levels by the year 2050.

“This is going to take a lot of us making some changes to our life, but it’s really important that we do so,” she said.

Braymer said transportation is one of the biggest contributors to the high emission levels. She said city residents should try to bike or walk around the city whenever it is possible.

Warren County is currently working to transition its entire transportation fleet to electric vehicles, she said.

As a member of the Climate Action Standing Committee, Braymer drafted a resolution that was adopted that will support the climate action plan at the state level.

“What I’m hoping to do in the future is drive some more funding and resources down to our county governments and our local municipalities who are really the ones on the ground implementing a lot of these changes,” she said.

Another topic of discussion during the event was community solar.

Chris Stroud, chief operating officer of Cipriani Energy Group, explained to those in attendance that the process allows folks who may not otherwise be able to have solar panels to participate in using clean energy. People are able to sign up for a program to receive 10% savings on their electric bill.

“Somebody will build a solar farm elsewhere, there are many throughout New York state, and that power will be produced and injected into the grid and then you have a list of subscribers to receive the benefits of that solar farm,” he said.

Stroud said that when the program first started, a person had to be in the same utility load zone as a solar farm. Now it is possible for a Glens Falls resident to participate in a program in Buffalo.

Tony DeFazio, principal and founder of Sustainable PR, was pleased with the turnout for the celebration at City Park.

He said that having the event at a centralized hub in the city helps bring more people into the discussion.

“We were able to provide a diverse group of resources for residents to understand what they can do individually every day to reduce their carbon footprint, to embrace renewable energy,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.