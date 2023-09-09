U.S. News High School Rankings

From a Cambridge school press release: Cambridge High School rated the 3rd best high school in the Glens Falls metro area by U.S. News & World Report. The high school was also ranked in the top 20% in the publication’s rankings of more than 17,000 high schools across the country.

“I am so pleased that Cambridge has once again been recognized as a high school of distinction by U.S. News. We are constantly working to ensure that every student thrives by helping them realize their passions, pursue their purpose and celebrate their individuality,” Secondary Principal Caroline Goss said in a press release.

The school earned its score based on student performance in college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, and college curriculum breadth graduation rate, according to the press release.

Greenwich and Lake George Junior/Senior high school took first and second, respectively.

The rankings were released as part of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best High Schools list.