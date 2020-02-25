Urgent care facility proposed for Broad Street in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A company called WellNow is seeking to build an urgent care facility on Broad Street on the same lot as Walgreen’s pharmacy.

The Glens Falls Planning Board is set to review the plan for a 3,500-square-foot medical building at its meeting on March 4 at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.

The application states that the building would be constructed on a previously approved pad site at the property.

WellNow has 41 locations in New York and two in Illinois. This would be the first one in this area. The closest ones are in Clifton Park on Route 9 and on Western Avenue in Albany.

Dr. John Radford founded the company as Five Star Urgent Care in 2011 to provide communities with quality walk-in urgent care, according to the company’s website.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

WellNow is set to open 20 new facilities this year because of a partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, according to its website. They are seeking more partnerships with hospitals to reach more individuals and families.

A representative from the company did not return a media inquiry seeking comment.