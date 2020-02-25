Urgent care facility proposed for Broad Street in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A company called WellNow is seeking to build an urgent care facility on Broad Street on the same lot as Walgreen’s pharmacy.
The Glens Falls Planning Board is set to review the plan for a 3,500-square-foot medical building at its meeting on March 4 at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.
The application states that the building would be constructed on a previously approved pad site at the property.
WellNow has 41 locations in New York and two in Illinois. This would be the first one in this area. The closest ones are in Clifton Park on Route 9 and on Western Avenue in Albany.
Dr. John Radford founded the company as Five Star Urgent Care in 2011 to provide communities with quality walk-in urgent care, according to the company’s website.
WellNow is set to open 20 new facilities this year because of a partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, according to its website. They are seeking more partnerships with hospitals to reach more individuals and families.
A representative from the company did not return a media inquiry seeking comment.
Urgent care facilities are proliferating in this area. The former Carl R’s restaurant at Northway Exit 18 is going to be torn down and a nearly 18,000-square-foot medical office building constructed in its place. There will be an urgent care center in the facility as part of a partnership between Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
Hudson Headwaters is going to handle the urgent care and Saratoga Hospital will provide laboratory services and medical imaging. There will also be specialty practices located in the building.
Earlier this month, Saratoga Hospital officials filed its application for a certificate of need with the state to obtain approval to proceed with the project.
Saratoga Emergency Physicians, which is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital, runs Adirondack Urgent Care at Mount Royal Plaza on Route 9.
