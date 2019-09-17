QUEENSBURY — The former Carl R’s restaurant at Exit 18 will become an urgent care center through a partnership with Hudson Headwaters, Saratoga Hospital announced Tuesday.
It’s the third collaboration in a year between the two health organizations, focused on bringing more specialty practices to the Queensbury area.
The groups wrote in a press release that they are “expanding their working relationship” with the new venture.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network will run the urgent care, while Saratoga Hospital provides lab services and medical imaging for the patients. Several specialty physician practices will also be located in the building, but the specialties have not yet been announced.
The former restaurant is scheduled to be demolished soon. Workers have already removed asbestos found in the shingles and other locations.
Saratoga Hospital will construct a new building. Once it is done, Hudson Headwaters will relocate its urgent care from Broad Street to the new location at 124 Main St. The Broad Street building will be used to expand the existing Hudson Headwaters primary care practice at that site.
The Broad Street location opened in 2001 and the urgent care center needs “significant” renovations. Moving to a new building, with more convenient parking, was a better option than rebuilding at the Broad Street site, officials said.
“It just makes sense,” said Saratoga Hospital CEO Angelo Calbone. “It’s a smarter use of community resources.”
The hospital has also seen an increase in patients who come from the area, he said.
“We knew demand for access to our specialists was growing north of Saratoga, so expanding services to meet that patient need was our first thought,” he said.
The hospital asked Hudson Headwaters what services could be a good fit for the building, which is what led officials to decide on the urgent care.
Dr. Tucker Slingerland, CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, was thrilled by the decision, saying that his organization’s goal has been to form collaborations that “provide the best care and access to that care for everyone.”
“Working with Saratoga Hospital to construct a new urgent care center is a perfect example of how these collaborations benefit our local communities,” he added.
Saratoga Hospital first collaborated with Hudson Headwaters to bring endocrinology services to the Glens Falls region in early 2018 and recently announced plans with Hudson Headwaters to bring a pulmonologist to Hudson Headwaters Health Network’ West Mountain Family Care 2 site. That office will open in November, with the pulmonologist available part-time.
