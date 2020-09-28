Uptick in COVID-19 cases coming from NYC area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The uptick in COVID-19 cases are coming from clusters in the New York City area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Monday.

The state is deploying 200 rapid testing machines, which give results in 15 minutes, to those areas, which are in are Brooklyn, Orange County, Rockland County and the Southern Tier.

Ten ZIP codes in which 3% of the state’s population live account for 27% of the positive tests Sunday, Cuomo said. A total of 20 ZIP codes, with 6% of the state’s population, account for a third of the positive tests Sunday.

“This is the point of the testing we’re doing, to be able to pinpoint and identify the clusters to find where the cases are coming from,” Cuomo said. “We have specific ZIP codes in Brooklyn that we’re going to be looking at, because it’s very localized.”

Health officials will do additional testing and enforce mask-wearing and social distancing rules in the Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland communities, starting Monday, he said. In the worst areas, the positive test rate is 15%.

Excluding the 20 ZIP codes with 37% of the cases gave the rest of the state a positive test rate of 1%, Cuomo said.

Also Monday: