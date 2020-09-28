Uptick in COVID-19 cases coming from NYC area

The uptick in COVID-19 cases are coming from clusters in the New York City area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Monday.
The state is deploying 200 rapid testing machines, which give results in 15 minutes, to those areas, which are in are Brooklyn, Orange County, Rockland County and the Southern Tier.
Ten ZIP codes in which 3% of the state’s population live account for 27% of the positive tests Sunday, Cuomo said. A total of 20 ZIP codes, with 6% of the state’s population, account for a third of the positive tests Sunday.
“This is the point of the testing we’re doing, to be able to pinpoint and identify the clusters to find where the cases are coming from,” Cuomo said. “We have specific ZIP codes in Brooklyn that we’re going to be looking at, because it’s very localized.”
Health officials will do additional testing and enforce mask-wearing and social distancing rules in the Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland communities, starting Monday, he said. In the worst areas, the positive test rate is 15%.
Excluding the 20 ZIP codes with 37% of the cases gave the rest of the state a positive test rate of 1%, Cuomo said.
Also Monday:
- Warren County reported one case, at a Head Start classroom in Queensbury Elementary School. The two Head Start classrooms at the school closed for 14 days, but the rest of the elementary school is still open. There have now been a total of 347 confirmed cases since March. Five people recovered Monday, for a total of 298 recoveries of confirmed cases. There are 14 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one case, for a total of 285 confirmed cases since March. One person recovered, for a total of 260 recoveries. There are 12 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 20 people tested positive over the weekend, for a total of 1,056 cases since March. Also, 12 people recovered, for a total of 968 recoveries. There are 71 people currently ill and three are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new illnesses include: one more Moreau resident (for a total of seven), one Northumberland resident, and one more Wilton resident (for a total of four). Still ill: three Hadley residents, six Moreau residents, two town of Saratoga residents, and three South Glens Falls residents. Recovered: one Corinth resident, one Hadley resident, and one town of Saratoga resident.
- Essex County reported that the outbreak at Essex Center has gotten worse. One more resident died, for a total of 14 since the outbreak began last month. Five residents are now hospitalized (an increase from four) and one more resident tested positive.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients Monday and Glens Falls Hospital reported one.
The Capital Region reported a total of 25 new cases Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a 0.9% positive test rate. Three of the eight counties in the region had positive test rates above 1% on Sunday: Washington County, at 1.8%, Saratoga County at 1.2% and Albany County at 1.1%. Keeping positive tests below 1 percent is considered the point at which the virus is under control.
Statewide, 834 people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a 1.5% positive test rate.
There were 543 people hospitalized Sunday with coronavirus, and 11 people died.
