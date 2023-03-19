SALEM — The breakfast line at Dry Brook Sugar House stretched out the door Saturday morning as clouds of sweet-smelling steam billowed out the vents on the sugar house’s roof.

The sugar house was serving its annual pancake breakfast on the first day of the Upper Hudson Maple Producers’ two annual open house weekends. Kevin Keyes, who owns Dry Brook with his uncle Bob Chambers, said they expect to serve 400 pancake, sausage, and real maple syrup breakfasts each of the four days, with about 100 diners each day coming back for seconds. A display case stocked with Dry Brook’s maple syrup, cream, and candy gives visitors the chance to take some sweetness home with them.

“It’s a good crowd,” Keyes said late Saturday morning. “There are lots of happy people.”

Many are repeat customers, coming year after year, he said. One couple he recalled started visiting the sugar house while they were dating. By the time they moved out of the area, they were returning with five children, Keyes said. Another longtime customer had to move to an assisted living facility, but she didn’t let that stop her from making her annual visit. She arranged with the home to bring a busload of her new friends.

Fortunately, “production has been good this year,” Keyes said. “The quality is unbelievable,” with an abundance of fancy-grade, light amber syrup. About a dozen staff, family, friends and volunteers come over the two weekends to run the equipment, make and serve breakfast, sell maple goods, give tours, and answer questions.

Members of the Washington County Draft Animal Association were on hand with two horse-drawn wagons, giving rides to the nearby Vermont state line.

“We’ll be here all four days from 10 to 2,” said Mike Fields, who had come with his draft horses George and Sawyer. The wagon rides, a longstanding tradition at Dry Brook, keep people coming back year after year, he said.

Keyes said he’s hoping for about 4,000 gallons of syrup this year, most of which he’ll sell wholesale. Even if the weather turns warmer over the next week, the 12,500 taps that he and his uncle tap are mostly in a high, cool hollow sheltered from the sun. That will extend the run, he said.

Chris Keyes, Kevin’s son, took visitors to the collection tanks a short distance up a dirt road. Miles of plastic tubing connect the trees to a vacuum pump that keeps the sap flowing into the tanks. Some of the trees are a mile and a half away, but the pump is powerful enough to create suction even that far, Keyes said. When the sap is flowing, the 1,000 to 1,500 gallons tanks may need to be checked and emptied several times during the day and night. Chambers may come out at 2 a.m. with a tractor and tank to haul sap back to the sugarhouse.

“He’s a dairy farmer,” Chris Keyes said. “He just keeps going and going. He doesn’t know when to stop.”

The Chambers family started making syrup 60 or 70 years ago, Chris Keyes said. Kevin Keyes made his first batch on the stove in the family kitchen, leaving the walls coated with sticky residue.

At his mother’s urging, he moved outside to a wood stove and evaporator, then joined with his uncle to set up the sugar house on the Chambers dairy farm. They started with 10,000 taps and have been increasing over the last five years, Chris Keyes said.

Maple sap is 98% water and 39 gallons of water have to be removed or boiled off to make one gallon of syrup. Dry Brook uses reverse osmosis to separate the sugar from the water, increasing the sugar concentration to 23% before it goes to the evaporator, Kevin Keyes said. That saves time and fuel as the evaporator reduces the sap to syrup. The osmosis by-product is thousands of gallons of clean water, saved for washing the bulk tanks and equipment. It’s a labor-intensive, energy-intensive process, but the product is a cherished sign of spring in the North Country.

Despite the labor, Chris Keyes said he looks forward to sugaring season.

“My favorite part about this place is seeing all the people,” he said.