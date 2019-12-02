GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman was arrested Saturday after a series of bizarre incidents over the past week that ended with her allegedly pointing a pellet gun toward customers at a Glen Street coffee shop, according to police.
The woman's list of charges grew longer on Monday when she returned to the coffee shop in violation of an order of protection, policde said.
Police said Kelly A. Deeb, 43, walked into Spektor Coffee shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday and confronted a group seated at the table, eventually walking out of the store and waving what appeared to be a handgun at the group from outside the shop, authorities said.
She left, but Glens Falls Police officers located her about an hour later and arrested her, finding her with the gun and determining it was a pellet gun.
That arrest came after police had gotten two other complaints about Deeb's actions over the prior days, including one incident Nov. 24 when she allegedly threatened to kill a cab driver and threw a "metal object" at her, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said.
Arnold said Deeb confronted the driver, telling her she was going to "whoop her ass," and waved some sort of object toward her.
"The victim advised Deeb she was pregnant and Deeb responded 'I don’t care, I will kill you and your kid,' and then threw the metal object in the direction of the victim, where it struck the wall behind where her taxi was parked," Arnold said.
She fled the area.
On Friday night, Deeb went into Mean Max Brew Works, from which she had been banned for prior misbehavior, and when confronted locked herself in a bathroom. Staff members unlocked the door to remove her.
It was unclear whether Deeb knew the customers she threatened at Spektor Coffee, police said. She went into the shop, asked staff members about them, and then walked up to their table "singing," before leaving and displaying the gun and waving it toward them, police said.
Officers located her on Bay Street around 9:15 a.m. and she was arrested at gunpoint, obeying officer commands to get on the ground, Arnold said. Police then charged her based on all three complaints.
She faces two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two misdemeanor menacing charges and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, and was arraigned Saturday and released.
On Monday she was arrested again, after she went to Spektor Coffee in violation of an order of protection that was issued Saturday barring her from the premises. She was charges with misdemeanor criminal contempt, and being held pending arraignment Monday night.
Glens Falls Police officers James Neal and Zach Flewelling made the arrest Saturday.
