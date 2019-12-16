UPDATED: Winter weather advisory issued for incoming storm

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the region for early Tuesday to early Wednesday as another storm takes aim at the region.

The Glens Falls region is expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow from the storm, which will move in late Monday.

Areas to the south should expect more snow, with less to the north.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for Saratoga County and southern Warren and Washington counties, from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The bulk of the snow will fall from daybreak to early evening Tuesday.

Extremely cold weather will move in after the storm.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

