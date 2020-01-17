You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATED: Winter storm warning issued for Saturday, Sunday
0 comments
top story

UPDATED: Winter storm warning issued for Saturday, Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury snow

Snow falls in Queensbury on Thursday, Jan. 16. A bigger storm is on tap for Saturday.

 Don Lehman

A winter storm warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as a snow storm is expected to arrive by early afternoon.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in parts of the region, with the Glens Falls area expected to get 5 to 9 inches by the time the storm winds down early Sunday. Higher elevations could see heavier accumulations.

The storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Snow could fall at over an inch an hour at times.

Bitter cold is expected to move in by early Monday, with lows well below zero in much of the Adirondacks until more moderate temperatures arrive for midweek.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

0 comments
2
2
2
0
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News