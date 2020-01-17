UPDATED: Winter storm warning issued for Saturday, Sunday

A winter storm warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as a snow storm is expected to arrive by early afternoon.

Up to a foot of snow is possible in parts of the region, with the Glens Falls area expected to get 5 to 9 inches by the time the storm winds down early Sunday. Higher elevations could see heavier accumulations.

The storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Snow could fall at over an inch an hour at times.

Bitter cold is expected to move in by early Monday, with lows well below zero in much of the Adirondacks until more moderate temperatures arrive for midweek.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

