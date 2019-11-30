{{featured_button_text}}
NWS snow prediction

Snowfall forecast for 12/1-2

 NWS Albany

Expect snow to begin early Sunday afternoon as a complicated series of storms takes aim at the Northeast.

A winter storm warning was issued Saturday afternoon, upgrading from a storm watch, and will remain in effect for the region from Sunday morning to Monday night, with a foot or so of snow likely in the Glens Falls region when the storms depart.

Snow from a storm moving across New York is expected to begin early Sunday afternoon, and a second coastal storm is forecast to develop and bring more snow through much of Monday. Parts of the region will see as much as 18 inches of accumulation.

Areas to the north will likely see less accumulation, as the bulk of the precipitation stays to the south.

Travel is expected to be difficult for a 36-hour span beginning early Sunday morning.

