UPDATED: Warren County closes Municipal Center, board meeting still on

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has closed its municipal center to the public indefinitely to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The county Board of Supervisors meeting for Friday morning is still scheduled to go forward, with some changes to protect supervisors and the public.

A majority of supervisors will participate remotely, and supervisor seats will be staggered for "social distancing." For the public, the meeting will be broadcast on YouTube, search for it by finding Warren County, N.Y.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said that broadcasting the meeting on YouTube will meet state Open Meetings Law requirements.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the county Municipal Center.

