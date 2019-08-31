{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A vehicle fire on the Northway's southbound off-ramp at exit 20 closed the exit for four hours, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The emergency call came in at 1:37 p.m. and it took crews until 5:30 p.m. to  extinguish the fire and clear the scene, said police.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

1
1
1
5
2

Tags

Load comments