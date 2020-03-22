Updated: two more coronavirus cases in Washington County

Two more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, Washington County announced.

They live in different towns.

"We’re geographically widespread now," county attorney Roger Wickes said.

Both people were sent by their doctors to get tested because they had the symptoms of the virus. However, neither one has had to be hospitalized.

One was tested last Tuesday.

"So we have a long turnaround (to get results)," Wickes said. "But remember, when you get tested you’re instructed to go home and self-quarantine."

Public Health is now interviewing both people so that officials can track back and notify everyone who had close contact.

Four days ago, the county announced that a resident who was quarantined after overseas travel had tested positive. County officials still have not said how long that person was quarantined and whether the person had any contacts in the region before being quarantined, but said that anyone who had close contact would have already been notified by Public Health. Similarly, Public Health will call all contacts in these cases.