SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Flames were pouring out of the second floor windows of a home at 48 Spring St. in South Glens on Thursday afternoon as firefighters helped residents and a dog to safety.

According to South Glens Falls police, an adult male and a child were injured in the July 4 blaze. The child was transported to an area hospital and the adult was airlifted to another facility, police said.

Within minutes of the 2:15 p.m. call for assistance, billows of copper-colored and black smoke could be seen as far away as portions of Route 9 into Queensbury.

Several people on scene said four people lived in the two-family home.

As firefighters entered the structure, dense smoke engulfed the firefighters while the siding on the rear of the home was melting.

Bystanders said they saw firefighters rescue a family dog, Lilly, who was on scene and cared for by a friend of the family.

Firefighters from South Glens Falls Fire Co., Hudson Falls Fire Co., West Glens Falls Fire Co. and the South Glens Falls Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Moreau Emergency Medical Service and National Grid were  on scene.

The flames were knocked down quickly, but smoke continued to roil from windows and firefighters were still on scene at 3:30 p.m.

According to property records, the 1,296 square foot, four-bedroom multifamily home was built in 1875.

Check back for updates on the fire and the status of the victims.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

