HARTFORD — A crash that involved a dumptruck closed Route 196 for several hours on Tuesday.
One driver suffered a shoulder injury, but no serious injuries were reported in the 7:15 a.m. collision between a pickup and dumptruck at St. James Road.
A dumptruck loaded with asphalt went off Route 196, and efforts to get it back on the road were taking hours. No asphalt spill was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Route 196 near Hinds Road remained closed as of 12:30 p.m., and there was no estimated time for it to reopen.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, but no further details were immediately available. It was one of three accidents police in Washington County handled in a span of several hours, including another on Route 196 near Burgoyne Avenue and another on Route 4 in Fort Ann.
No serious injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.