HARTFORD — A crash that involved a dumptruck closed Route 196 for several hours on Tuesday.

One driver suffered a shoulder injury, but no serious injuries were reported in the 7:15 a.m. collision between a pickup and dumptruck at St. James Road.

A dumptruck loaded with asphalt went off Route 196, and efforts to get it back on the road were taking hours. No asphalt spill was reported.

Route 196 near Hinds Road remained closed as of 12:30 p.m., and there was no estimated time for it to reopen.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, but no further details were immediately available. It was one of three accidents police in Washington County handled in a span of several hours, including another on Route 196 near Burgoyne Avenue and another on Route 4 in Fort Ann.

No serious injuries were reported.

