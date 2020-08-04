You have permission to edit this article.
Updated: Tropical storm hits region; power outages reported
Updated: Tropical storm hits region; power outages reported

The remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the area on Tuesday, drenching the region with rain, downing power lines and leaving some residents without power.

As many as 19,000 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were without power at one point. There were still 10,578 lacking power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, with most of them in southern Saratoga county, but areas of Queensbury, Fort Ann, Bolton, Schroon Lake, Cambridge and Wilton were still affected.

Local fire departments were kept busy by dozens of calls related to the storm and some roads were temporarily shut down. There were multiple calls in the Fort Ann area, including one for a transformer fire on Route 149. 

Damage was widespread in Saratoga County, with reports of trees and wires down, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The western end of Queensbury appeared to be the most affected in Warren County. The Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell into a house at 44 Everets Ave. There was not too much damage and there were no injuries.

Downed wires and trees on wires resulted in roads being blocked including West Mountain Road at Fuller Road, Nacy Road, Boulderwood Drive and Upper Sherman Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Minor flooding was common on roadways around the dinner hour, but most roads were passable.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood advisory for southeastern Warren County and central Washington County until 7:45 p.m. A flash flood watch is in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. for a large part of the Capital Region, but was canceled at about 5:25 p.m.

Once the storm moves out on Wednesday, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s will return for the remainder of the week.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

