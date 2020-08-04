Updated: Tropical storm hits region; power outages reported

The remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the area on Tuesday, drenching the region with rain, downing power lines and leaving some residents without power.

As many as 19,000 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were without power at one point. There were still 10,578 lacking power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, with most of them in southern Saratoga county, but areas of Queensbury, Fort Ann, Bolton, Schroon Lake, Cambridge and Wilton were still affected.

Local fire departments were kept busy by dozens of calls related to the storm and some roads were temporarily shut down. There were multiple calls in the Fort Ann area, including one for a transformer fire on Route 149.

Damage was widespread in Saratoga County, with reports of trees and wires down, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The western end of Queensbury appeared to be the most affected in Warren County. The Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell into a house at 44 Everets Ave. There was not too much damage and there were no injuries.

Downed wires and trees on wires resulted in roads being blocked including West Mountain Road at Fuller Road, Nacy Road, Boulderwood Drive and Upper Sherman Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.