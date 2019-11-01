Thousands of local residents were without power early Friday thanks to strong overnight winds that blew down trees and power lines around the region. High winds and possible flooding are expected into Friday night.
National Grid reported more than 8,000 local customers without electricity as of 5:30 a.m.
The company's website showed 3,300 customers in Washington County, 2,300 in Warren County and more than 4,000 in northern and central Saratoga County. That number had fallen to about 3,500 in Warren and Washington counties as of 8:15 a.m.
Restoration is expected for most later today, but some outages were expected to linger into Saturday.
NYSEG reported nearly 500 customers out in Washington and Saratoga counties as of Friday morning. A spokesman for the company said more outages were expected during the day Friday, as strong winds pushed trees that are in soil that was weakened by the amount of rain that fell, increasing the chances for them being toppled.
Washington County dispatchers reported several secondary roads closed because of downed trees or power lines, but no closures on major roads as of 5:30 a.m.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office website showed nearly 50 storm-related calls overnight, including reports of trees falling on homes in Queensbury and Lake Luzerne.
Northern Warren County seemed the worst off, not just from high winds but from flooding-related problems as several inches of rain fell in parts of the area. Southern Hamilton County, just west of Warren County, received over 5 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
"We've got a lot of washouts. Highway crews are all over dealing with them," Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Brian LaFlure said.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said a number of roads in his town were closed or reduced to one lane as of 8 a.m. Friday.
"We had a lot of water damage, a lot of washouts and craters in roads. A lot of roads are down to one lane," he said.
A Warren County dispatcher reported numerous secondary road closures because of washouts and downed trees, the website showing Route 8 in Horicon and Hague and in Johnsburg being affected overnight as well as Bartman Road, Thirteenth Lake Road, Garnet Lake Road, Igerna Road, Olmstedville Road and Fox Lane among others in Johnsburg and Chester.
A home on Queen Lane in Queensbury was heavily damaged when a large pine tree fell on its roof. A resident said it fell with a large crash around 2 a.m., branches piercing the roof and a second-floor ceiling.
A high wind warning is in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts topping 50 mph in parts of the region as the worst of the storm moved through between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Flood warnings are in effect for the Hudson River in North Creek, Hadley and Fort Edward and the Schroon River in Warrensburg, where minor flooding is expected when rivers crest Saturday. Major flooding is predicted for the Sacandaga River in southern Hamilton County.
The Hudson in North Creek was more than a foot above flood stage as of 8:15 a.m. Friday, and still rising.
The National Weather Service reported parts of southern Hamilton and Herkimer counties received more than 5.5 inches of rain late Thursday and early Friday.
