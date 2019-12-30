UPDATED: Thousands lose power from ice storm

More than 2,500 local residents and businesses were without electricity late Monday afternoon as a storm brought significant freezing rain to parts of the region.

National Grid reported nearly 1,000 customers in Hague down as of late morning Monday, with lesser outages in Chester and Johnsburg. Essex County had nearly 800 out, Saratoga County had nearly 600 out, most of them in Moreau and Greenfield, while Hamilton County had nearly 300 out.

Restoration was initially listed as mid-morning Monday, then late afternoon, then mid-evening Monday on National Grid's website.

In all, National Grid had nearly 10,000 customers out around the state as freezing rain caused problems in central and western New York as well. NYSEG, which serves eastern Washington County and parts of Saratoga County, reported fewer than a half-dozen outages in the region.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The worst of the freezing rain was north of Lake George as of early Monday.

Route 9N over Tongue Mountain was closed for a period of time Sunday night, and Route 8 in Johnsburg was blocked by downed power lines for a period Monday afternoon. County Route 11 in Bolton and Battle Hill Road in Hague were partially blocked by fallen trees late Monday morning.