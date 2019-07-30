Nearly 11,000 National Grid customers in the region were without electricity Tuesday night after a line of severe thunderstorms rolled through.
Saratoga County was hardest hit, with more than 6,700, mostly in South Glens Falls, Corinth, Northumberland and the central part of the county, as of 7 p.m..
Warren County had more than 1,900 out, mostly in Hague, Queensbury and Lake George, while Washington County incurred nearly 2,300 outages in Greenwich, Argyle and Fort Edward.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office website showed storm-related traffic problems such as downed trees and limbs on a number of roads in Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Lake George and Glens Falls. A tree also fell on power lines in the backyard of a home on Owen Avenue in Queensbury, closing the road and knocking out power to the neighborhood.
National Grid's website estimated restoration by late tonight for most, but some outages will linger into Wednesday morning.
NYSEG reported 41 customers out in Granville as of 8:20 p.m.
More storms were expected late Tuesday and on Wednesday as a cold front slams into hot, humid air. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
-- Don Lehman
