UPDATED: Tens of thousands remain without power; warming stations opened

State Police had set up a staging area at the agency’s station on Route 9 in Chester, moving snowmobiles and four-wheelers to the station for possible use in accessing remote roads that hadn’t been plowed because of downed trees.

Saratoga County continued to have the most outages in upstate New York, with 30,000 customers down as of early Saturday, the Wilton/Greenfield/Saratoga Springs/Corinth areas accounting for more than 18,000 of them. That number had been cut in half by late afternoon.

Nearly half of Warren County remained out as well, with more than 21,000 of National Grid’s 44,000 customers down as of early Saturday. The entire town of Horicon was out, while most of Bolton, Chester, Lake Luzerne and Hague were out as well. Essex and Hamilton counties had nearly, 4,200 out.

Hundreds of trees were downed by the heavy weight of ice and snow. Numerous roads were limited to one lane, with Golf Course Road in Queensbury closed.

“Trees are down everywhere, power lines are down. There is extensive damage and our highway crews are working around the clock,” Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said. “We haven’t gotten an update from National Grid yet, but they are dealing with a lot of damage.”