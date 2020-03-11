Updated: SUNY and CUNY students staying home

This may mean that college plays and other performances, which have been in the works for months, will be cancelled.

Staff are trying to solve all those problems in the next two weeks, before the end of spring break, which is being extended by a week at many schools.

SUNY Adirondack and other colleges were struggling to respond to the announcement, which took officials by surprise.

They had been aware of the possibility but said they weren't expecting the announcement Tuesday.

The changeover is effective effective March 19.

SUNY Oswego was one of several colleges acknowledging that many courses require hands-on work.

"There may be a few exceptions where face-to-face on-campus delivery of academic content will be allowed (labs, etc.)," the college said in a letter to students.

But it went on to say that students should take valuables and important personal items with them for spring break and not plan to return soon.

"After spring break, if you have left campus, we encourage you to remain off campus to avoid the possible introduction and spread of the virus on campus," the college said.