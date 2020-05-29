Updated: Storm causes damage throughout the region; portion of Northway shut down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Storms slammed the area around dinnertime on Friday, bringing down trees and power lines, flooding streets and shutting down the Northway.

Traffic was diverted between Northway exits 17 and 19 in both directions because of several downed trees and power lines, according to State Police. Corinth Road was also blocked off in the area of Exit 18 for some time.

The Northway remained closed as of 10 p.m. Friday night.

Dark, menacing clouds descended on the city of Glens Falls around 6 p.m. Drenching rains followed, causing havoc on roadways.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for portions of southeastern Warren County and northeastern Saratoga County at 5:44 p.m. The tornado warning was rescinded by 6:15 p.m.

Photos began circulating on social media Friday night of what some users said was a funnel-like cloud forming over South Glens Falls. The National Weather Service did not confirm any tornado activity as of Friday night.

Downed trees and lines blocked several roads in the city of Glens Falls, including Ridge Street, Glen Street, Hudson Avenue, Fielding Street, McDonald Street and Orchard Street. But the storm hit many areas outside of Glens Falls, keeping fire departments busy all over.