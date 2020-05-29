Updated: Storm causes damage throughout the region; Northway shut down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Storms slammed through the area around dinnertime on Friday, bringing down trees and power lines, flooding streets and shutting down the Northway.

Traffic was diverted between Northway exits 17 and 19 in both directions due to several downed trees and power lines, according to State Police. Corinth Road was also blocked off in the area of exit 18 for some time.

Dark, menacing clouds descended on the city of Glens Falls around 6 p.m. Drenching rains following, causing havoc on roadways. A funnel-like cloud was spotting in South Glens Falls.

Downed trees blocked several roads in the city of Glens Falls, including Ridge Street, Glen Street, Hudson Avenue, Fielding Street and Orchard Street. But the storm hit many areas outside of Glens Falls, keeping fire departments busy all over. There were several calls on the scanner for the Lake Luzerne area.

National Grid reported more than 12,000 customers in Warren and northern Saratoga counties have been affected by the storm as of 8:15 p.m. and NYSEG reported more than 500 customers without power in Washington County. Crews are working to restore power.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of southeastern Warren County and northeastern Saratoga County at 5:44 p.m. The tornado warning was rescinded by 6:15 p.m.

Staff writers Chad Arnold and Michael Goot and Sports Editor Greg Brownell contributed to this story.

