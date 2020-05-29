Updated: Storm causes damage, knocks out power; Northway reopened

Storms slammed the area around dinnertime on Friday, bringing down trees and power lines, flooding streets and closing a portion of the Northway.
Traffic was diverted between Northway exits 17 and 19 for several hours in both directions because of downed trees and power lines, according to State Police. By midnight, the Northway had reopened.
Dark, menacing clouds descended on the city of Glens Falls around 6 p.m. Rain came suddenly and in sheets, causing havoc on roadways.
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for portions of southeastern Warren County and northeastern Saratoga County at 5:44 p.m. The tornado warning was rescinded by 6:15 p.m.
Photos began circulating on social media Friday night of what some users said was a funnel-like cloud forming over South Glens Falls. The National Weather Service did not confirm any tornado activity as of Friday night.
Downed trees and lines temporarily blocked several roads in the city of Glens Falls, including Ridge Street, Hudson Avenue, Fielding Street, McDonald Street and Orchard Street. Some trees seemed to have been sheered off. Signs were damaged or knocked over. Cars sprayed water as they drove through flooded streets.
The storm hit many other areas outside of Glens Falls, keeping fire departments busy all over. Corinth Road was closed soon after the storm hit.
Queensbury and Lake Luzerne seemed to be among the hardest hit areas, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reported many downed trees and power lines in Saratoga and Wilton.
In Greenwich, all lanes of Route 29 were closed to the intersection of Route 49 because of downed trees, according to NY Alert.
National Grid reported more than 8,000 customers in Warren and northern Saratoga counties had been affected by the storm as of 10 p.m. and NYSEG reported more than 500 customers were without power in Washington County. Many were still without power in the early morning hours of Saturday, including more than 2,000 customers in the Corinth area.
Friday’s storms came exactly two weeks after a similar weather event hit the area. That storm, which also came through around dinnertime, caused damage in Wilton, southern Washington County and other areas. The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF1 tornado had touched down in the town of Wilton.
The weather will be nicer on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and then mostly sunny. The high temperature will be 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Staff writers Chad Arnold and Michael Goot and Sports Editor Greg Brownell contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.