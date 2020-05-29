Updated: Storm causes damage, knocks out power; Northway reopened

Queensbury and Lake Luzerne seemed to be among the hardest hit areas, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reported many downed trees and power lines in Saratoga and Wilton.

In Greenwich, all lanes of Route 29 were closed to the intersection of Route 49 because of downed trees, according to NY Alert.

National Grid reported more than 8,000 customers in Warren and northern Saratoga counties had been affected by the storm as of 10 p.m. and NYSEG reported more than 500 customers were without power in Washington County. Many were still without power in the early morning hours of Saturday, including more than 2,000 customers in the Corinth area.

Friday’s storms came exactly two weeks after a similar weather event hit the area. That storm, which also came through around dinnertime, caused damage in Wilton, southern Washington County and other areas. The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF1 tornado had touched down in the town of Wilton.

The weather will be nicer on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and then mostly sunny. The high temperature will be 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Staff writers Chad Arnold and Michael Goot and Sports Editor Greg Brownell contributed to this story.

Love 7 Funny 5 Wow 29 Sad 9 Angry 7