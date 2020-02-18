UPDATED: Snow predictions increase for region

7 Day Forecast
Snow has moved into the region, with up to 7 inches possible and roads likely staying messy well into the evening.
Three to 5 inches of accumulation is expected in Washington, northern Saratoga and southern Warren counties. As temperatures warm this afternoon, sleet and rain may mix in, but areas to the north will see more snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Warren, Hamilton and northern Saratoga counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and up to 7 inches is possible.
Colder temperatures and wind are expected after the storm.