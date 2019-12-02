Parts of the region have over a foot of snow as of early Monday, with hours of snow still expected to fall.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, with snow to continue on and off through Monday night. Expect another three to 6 inches in much of the region.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Essex and Hamilton counties, with less accumulation expected.
The biggest accumulations as of early Monday were in central and southern Saratoga and southern Washington counties, where nearly 18 inches fell in Clifton Park. Most of the Glens Falls area got 6 to 7 inches, with less on the ground to the north. The hamlet of Eagle Bridge in Cambridge got more than a foot.
Local police reported no major problems on area roads as of 6 a.m. But roads remain slippery and expect a slower ride to work Monday. Traffic should be lighter than normal, with schools closed.
Many state workers won't be going in, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that "non-essential" employees in the Capital District stay home. Local state courts, such as those at the Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties municipal centers, are also closed for the day, though Queensbury Town Court is open.
