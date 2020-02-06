UPDATED: Snow moves in, numerous schools delayed or closed

The first wave of a multi-phase series of winter storms arrived early Thursday, and numerous schools have been affected.

Most are delaying their opening for two hours, awaiting clearing of roads before sending buses out. Others have already announced closures.

The forecast calls for up to 4 inches of snow in the Glens Falls are on Thursday, with rain and freezing rain later in the day before another storm moves in tonight. That will bring a mix of rain, sleet and snow on Friday.

A total of 5 to 10 inches of snow are expected in Glens Falls by late Friday, with up to 20 inches anticipated for parts of the Adirondacks.

Queensbury weather observer Andrew Paolano reported 3.5 inches in Queensbury as of 6:10 a.m.

Police reported no major problems on local roads, though a crash on the Northway near Exit 12 Thursday morning fouled northbound traffic.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Thursday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Hamilton counties, with a winter storm warning in Essex County.