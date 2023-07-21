A shooting in Queensbury has left one person dead and three others injured, this morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding either a stabbing or shooting, the office said in a statement released this afternoon.

"The incident involves one suspect who shot persons at the residence and then used a firearm to take his own life," the Sheriff's Office reported today. "The victims were known to the suspect and again the Sheriff’s Office does not have any concerns for public safety relating to this event."

Glens Falls Hospital says that one victim is in surgery at this hour, 2 p.m., and another was air lifted to Albany Medical Center. Albany Medical Center's communications office did not have additional information at this time.

The shooting took place at a home at 13 Pershing Rd. in Queensbury, Friday.

The sheriff says there is no concerns for public safety in this case.

This is a developing story, and we will have more as available.