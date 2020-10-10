UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch rescinded for the region

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region that expired at 9 p.m. this evening.

The counties that were under advisory are Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.

Residents were asked to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov for more information about any hazards in the area.

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service in Albany, while adhering all local, state and CDC guidelines.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 1