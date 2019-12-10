QUEENSBURY —Nearly 900 National Grid customers on Route 9 and Aviation Road lost power Tuesday afternoon, the Queensbury school complex among those affected.
National Grid's website indicates power will be restored to all by 2 p.m. It was unclear what caused the outage, but many businesses on Route 9, including Walmart and the adjacent Robert Gardens Apartments complex, were in the dark.
The school complex lost power for about a half-hour before it was restored. Backup generators provided emergency lighting.
The cause was unclear.
Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Queensbury lost electricity for hours earlier Tuesday because of a fallen tree branch that landed on lines.
National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said the branch took down a line at an "off-road" location to cause the earlier outage. Power was out from around 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. for customers around Aviation, Dixon, Peggy Ann and West Mountain roads.
