Contractors work Sunday to repair a washed-out part of Route 8 in Horicon. Several sections of the highway were heavily damaged by rain late Thursday and early Friday, and the road is expected to be closed indefinitely.
The outermost building at Jimbo's Club at the Point on Brant Lake was under several feet of water as the lake remained flooded from last week's rain. Many who live along Brant Lake said they have never seen the lake as high as it got Friday.
Contractors work Sunday to repair a washed-out part of Route 8 in Horicon. Several sections of the highway were heavily damaged by rain late Thursday and early Friday, and the road is expected to be closed indefinitely.
The outermost building at Jimbo's Club at the Point on Brant Lake was under several feet of water as the lake remained flooded from last week's rain. Many who live along Brant Lake said they have never seen the lake as high as it got Friday.
Dozens of out-of-state utility trucks could be seen streaming toward the region on the state Thruway and Northway on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Albany no longer has any flood warnings for the immediate area. The Schroon River crested nearly 3 feet above flood stage at Riverbank, near Exit 24 of the Northway, which is considered "major" flooding. It will remain above flood stage into late Monday.
Numerous homes along the river in central Warren County have been flooded. Brant Lake has also flooded a number of lakeside homes as well as part of Jimbo's Club at the Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.