{{featured_button_text}}

Utility crews are making progress in restoring power to residents affected by Thursday and Friday's high winds.  

National Grid reported about 3,500 customers in Warren, Saratoga, Essex, Hamilton and Washington counties without power as of 3 p.m. Sunday, with restoration expected for most by late Sunday night. 

Nearly 1,200 of them were in Saratoga County, where the northwestern portion of the county, including towns of Greenfield, Day, Milton and Edinburg, were particularly hard hit.

Overall, National Grid still had about 6,900 customers without power around New York by mid-afternoon Sunday. 

NYSEG reported that 69 customers of eastern Washington County remained without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of out-of-state utility trucks could be seen streaming toward the region on the state Thruway and Northway on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Albany no longer has any flood warnings for the immediate area. The Schroon River crested nearly 3 feet above flood stage at Riverbank, near Exit 24 of the Northway, which is considered "major" flooding. It will remain above flood stage into late Monday.

Numerous homes along the river in central Warren County have been flooded. Brant Lake has also flooded a number of lakeside homes as well as part of Jimbo's Club at the Point.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office website showed 18 roads remaining closed in the northern part of the county as of early Sunday, including Route 8 between Horicon and Hague and New Hague and West Hague roads. Contractors were working Sunday to keep repairs moving forward.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
1
3
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments