BALLSTON SPA — A former Saratoga County man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with his mother's death last year.
Richard Carr III, 28, was indicted on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an elderly, physically disabled or incompetent person in connection with the Jan. 29, 2019 death of 64-year-old Muriel Carr.
He is accused of failing to properly care for medical issues his mother had, which led to her death.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said she was brought to Saratoga Hospital the day before her death suffering from "open wounds that were infected, sepsis, hypothermia, bed sores and several other ailments."
An autopsy found that neglect of her medical issues played a part in her death, and sheriff's Capt. Jeff Brown said her manner of death was determined to be homicide as a result of the various untreated medical problems. Richard Carr lived in Galway at the time.
Carr, who now lives in South Carolina, was extradited to Saratoga County earlier this week, and pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sent him to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
Carr is being represented by the Abdella law firm of Gloversville, and lawyer Robert Abdella called the prosecution "very, very questionable," in particular as to what legal obligations his client had in the situation.
"Richie loved his mother very much and misses his mother and is getting a lot of support from friends and family who know he never wanted any harm to come to his mother," Abdella said. "We'll let the facts play out in court."
Sheriff's investigators Matthew Robinson and George Maxfield handled the case.
Ms. Carr had worked as a cashier at Walmart before her death, and was the mother of three adult children.
Carr faces up to 15 years in state prison on the manslaughter count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.