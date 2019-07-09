{{featured_button_text}}
GRANVILLE — A forest fire off of Dibble Lane was reported knocked down at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after having been initially reported just half an hour earlier.

The fire, which police called as in the area of 103 Dibble Lane, may have been started around 8:30 p.m., when a report of a brush fire was made in the same area.

Fire response from North Granville, Middle Granville, Hartford, Stony Creek and West Pawlet, Vermont were called to the scene.

