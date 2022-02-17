Updated proposed lighting law includes 60-watt limit

GLENS FALLS — The Building and Codes Committee has added language to the proposed lighting law putting a 60-watt cap on all exterior light fixtures.

A section detailing how the law will be enforced and what penalties will accompany enforcement was also added.

During the Building and Codes Committee workshop discussing the law on Wednesday night, Diana Palmer, the 3rd Ward councilwoman and chair of the committee, said she has had people reach out to her voicing their approval of the law.

But she also received an email from a resident of the 3rd Ward who felt that more detail in the law was necessary.

“They said that they supported the law, but they felt that we needed to be more detailed with our lumens and things like that,” Palmer said.

Because there have been comments on both sides of the specificity argument, Palmer reached out to the New York Conference of Mayors, an association that represents cities and villages. She told conference officials about the feedback that has been given regarding the law.

“Their counsel did take a look at it and they said that they felt that is was enforceable as it was. There’s no reason we can’t be more detailed if we want to and change it, but they felt that as it was there were enough standards in there,” she said.

Palmer said that from her perspective there was no reason why the committee couldn’t get more specific in the law if members felt it was necessary.

Ben Lapham, 4th Ward councilman and committee member, said he believes that getting more specific will benefit the law and bring more understanding to residents.

“I feel like the way it sits right now there will be a lot of people saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m in compliance or not,’” he said. “And I think that is a problem that we have that puts people in a bad place.”

Kris Vanderzee, the city’s code enforcement officer and committee member, responded by saying that the law was left intentionally vague.

The goal of the vagueness was to allow for open dialogue between the neighbors having a dispute and code enforcement officials. Vanderzee said it would have been impossible to list all of the things that wouldn’t be covered under the new law.

He made it clear that the new law isn’t designed for him to go out looking for problems.

“If we get too detailed or too specific in lumens, I believe we are going to open ourselves up to a whole new can of worms,” he said.

Lapham stated that the way that the law was written didn’t allow for people to know if they are in compliance. He said that there was no “rule of thumb” in the language.

Vanderzee said he has been dealing with a few complaints regarding lighting issues in the city, and Lapham said he believes that once the law is passed more complaints will come to light.

Palmer raised the point that, within the law as currently written, there were no standards for what level of brightness is allowed. Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, who is also a member of the committee, said a majority of complaints coming in have to do with spotlights or floodlights.

He said he feels one way to clear the air is to come up with a wattage limit for bulbs.

“I believe some specificity can add to this, so we can eliminate a huge portion of questions for people out there,” he said.

Lapham asked about LED bulbs, which use less wattage than a typical light bulb. Schrammel said LED lights will have the equivalent wattage of other light bulbs indicated.

“By putting that language in I think we kind of at least give the public that information immediately,” Schrammel said.

Section 6 of the proposed law detailing how the law will be enforced was also added after the workshop.

Vanderzee, or his authorized representative, shall be responsible for conducting inspections regarding compliance with the proposed law. If a violation is found, a written notice, including a reason for the notice and a reasonable time for the violation to be corrected, will be served to the property owner or occupant.

Code enforcement officials are authorized to cause the matter to be brought to City Court if, upon re-examination, the violation has not been rectified.

After looking at other laws and code within the city with similar enforcement, it was decided that a violation of the law would carry with it a fine not to exceed $250 or a term of imprisonment not to exceed 15 days, or both for each offense.

The updated proposed lighting law can be found on the city’s website under the “latest city news” section under the “city services” tab.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

