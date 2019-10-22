{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Friends who Support President Trump group will hold a rally on Friday.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, located at 5 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

People are asked to bring flags, signs or banners to show support for the president.

The rally was previously planned to take place at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 4 in Schuylerville.

