UPDATED: Power outage numbers grow as ice continues

More than 2,000 local residents and businesses were without electricity early Monday as a storm brought significant freezing rain to parts of the region.

National Grid reported nearly 1,000 customers in Hague down as of late morning Monday. Saratoga County had nearly 600 out, most of them in Moreau and Greenfield, while Hamilton county had nearly 300 out. Essex and Washington counties had several hundred out as well.

Restoration was expected by late afternoon.

In all, National Grid had nearly 10,000 customers out around the state as freezing rain caused problems in central and western New York as well. NYSEG, which serves eastern Washington County and parts of Saratoga County, reported fewer than a half-dozen outages in the region.

The worst of the freezing rain was north of Lake George as of early Monday.

Route 9N over Tongue Mountain was closed for a period of time Sunday night, but Warren County dispatchers reported no closures as of Monday morning.

County Route 11 in Bolton and Battle Hill Road in Hague were partially blocked by fallen trees late Monday morning, though.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the region until 1 p.m. Tuesday as more freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected into Tuesday. High winds could also bring down ice-covered tree limbs and cause more power outages.

