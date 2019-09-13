GREENFIELD -- Police said a 95-year-old Greenfield man who was reported missing Thursday night was located Friday morning downstate.
David Erb, 95, was found in Belmont area of Long Island, where he formerly worked and lived. He was safe and unharmed.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was last seen on Braim Road driving a grey Hyundai, but hasn't been seen since 5 p.m. Thursday. He apparently drove to Belmont.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.