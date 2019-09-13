{{featured_button_text}}
Missing man

David Erb

GREENFIELD -- Police said a 95-year-old Greenfield man who was reported missing Thursday night was located Friday morning downstate.

David Erb, 95, was found in Belmont area of Long Island, where he formerly worked and lived. He was safe and unharmed.

He was last seen on Braim Road driving a grey Hyundai, but hasn't been seen since 5 p.m. Thursday. He apparently drove to Belmont.

