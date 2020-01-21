UPDATED: Police investigating Salem man's death in Vermont

Police in central Vermont are trying to figure out what caused an elderly Salem man to die in his vehicle off a remote road.

Anthony Spinelli, 83, was found unconscious in a vehicle that was stuck in a field off a road in Grafton, Vermont, around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Grafton is a sparsely populated town in central western Vermont.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday in Burlington, Vermont, but no details were available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said a caretaker for a property off Middletown Road found the vehicle in a field, and discovered Spinelli inside. Police believe he drove off the road and died either of hypothermia or natural causes, as there was no indication of any injuries from a crash.

Police said there was nothing to indicate any criminal activity occurred, but police were trying to figure out why Spinelli was in Grafton, which is a town of about 700 people near the New Hampshire border.

Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Thomas McCoy said investigators believe Spinelli had been in the car for several days when he was found. Snow on the car indicated it was driven into the field before Saturday's snowstorm.

"The car had been there three or four days, at least," McCoy said.