QUEENSBURY — Police are investigating four home burglaries that occurred Wednesday night in the neighborhood around Halfway Brook Reservoir.
Residents of Old Forge Road, Clark Road and Reservoir Road reported burglaries Wednesday night that police believe occurred between 6 and 9:30 p.m. Unspecified valuables were stolen, and the suspect or suspects got into at least one of the homes through an unlocked door.
One is being investigated by the State Police and three by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Police are looking into whether the cases are connected with a burglary spree earlier this fall in parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury, but said there were no initial indications they were.
Police asked that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or has information regarding the cases call the State Police at 518-745-1035 or the Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
There's a pretty simple solution... lock your doors! I know this isn't a big city or anything, but if you don't lock up your house/car/etc, you are just asking for someone to come right in.
