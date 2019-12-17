UPDATED: Police, first responders deal with fatal crash in Argyle

ARGYLE — One person was killed and several others were injured early Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 40, authorities said.
The crash was reported near the Auction Barn restaurant around 8:45 a.m. Initial scanner reports indicated as many as four people were injured. Firefighters from Argyle, Greenwich and Middle Falls were called to the scene, along with Argyle Rescue Squad.
Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell said one person was killed and another seriously hurt. A vehicle collided with a truck, killing one person who was in the truck and injuring several others.
Winchell said how the crash occurred was still under investigation, and sheriff's officers were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m. Route 40 was closed for a period of time, but had re-opened as of late morning.
Names of those involved were not released, and Winchell said more information will be released later Tuesday. Auction Barn was still open as of mid-morning.
Officials said one of the vehicles contained Argyle town highway department employees. Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said Hartford highway crews were assisting with clearing roads in parts of Argyle later Tuesday.
"There was a horrible accident today in Argyle that has pretty much disabled their highway department," Haff wrote on Facebook. "Hartford will assist them in snow plowing their roads near our border. Please forgive if our roads take longer to clear with this snowfall as we now have more miles to do."
Roads were getting slick around the region by early morning as snow began to stick on pavement. Other crashes were reported Tuesday morning on the Northway in Moreau and Upper Sherman Avenue in Queensbury.
More details will be posted when they become available.
