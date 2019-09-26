CHESTER — One person was killed early Thursday when a pickup truck that was being chased by police crashed into another vehicle on the Northway off-ramp at Exit 25 early Thursday.
It was initially unclear whether the driver who was fleeing was the person killed, or someone in the other vehicle. As of mid-morning, authorities at the scene said the driver who was fleeing had been transported to a hospital.
State Police and Warren County sheriff's officers are on the scene, and said more information would be released later Thursday.
The chase began shortly after 8 a.m., after State Police clocked a white Chevrolet pickup truck speeding through a work zone on the Northway south of Exit 19. It was unclear if the driver was being sought for any other reason than speeding and driving recklessly when troopers sought to stop him.
Police scanner reports indicted the driver was going "triple digits" at one point, and State Police and Warren County sheriff's officers pursued it north as the driver refused to stop.
The driver was reported to be driving "very erratically," slowing down and speeding up. When police got an opportunity when there were no other vehicles in proximity to the pursuit south of the exit, they used "stop sticks" (a studded device rolled into the road) to try to deflate the truck's tires.
Police reported that it appeared one tire was punctured, but the driver continued on and tried to get off at Exit 25 at high speed, the truck crashing into another vehicle on the off-ramp around 8:20 a.m.
At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a Post-Star reporter on the scene observed a pickup truck on its roof at the end of the off-ramp.
Also, Route 8 remained closed at Exit 25 as of 10:30 a.m. The Exit 25 northbound exit ramp is expected to be closed for several hours as State Police investigate.
A helicopter was initially called to transport an injured person to a hospital, but it was canceled minutes later.
More details will be posted when they become available.
