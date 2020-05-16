Updated: Over 18,000 still without power in Saratoga County following Friday's storm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Severe storms brought down trees and power lines and damaged property throughout the region on Friday evening.

Wilton and southern Washington County were among the areas hardest hit, but there were reports of damage from several towns and villages.

A possible tornado was spotted in Saratoga Springs in the area of the Market 32 on Route 50.

Over 18,000 Saratoga County National Grid customers are still without power as of 8 a.m. Much of the damage was concentrated in the Wilton and Greenfield area.

In Washington County, nearly 3,300 customers were still without electricity. Estimated restoration times were 6 p.m. Saturday for both counties.

Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were put under a tornado watch just before 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued before the storms rolled through the area, bringing drenching rain and high winds.

Firefighters were busy with several calls in Salem. Town Supervisor Evera Sue Clary said there were lots of trees and power lines down and some telephone poles snapped. A barn collapsed, but she was not aware of any injuries from the storm. Many roads were closed.

"It's all over the town," Clary said. "It's not just in one area."