ARGYLE — One person was killed and a Washington County sheriff's officer injured in a two-car collision on Route 40 early Monday.
Few details were available early Monday, but Route 40 was closed just south of the village of Argyle because of the collision near Sweet Road around 6:50 a.m.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said one person died and the sheriff's officer was taken to Glens Falls Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. State Police said his injuries were considered "serious," though.
The person who died is from the Argyle area, and their name was not released early Monday, pending notification of family members. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Murphy said details on what occurred and which driver may have been at fault were still being determined.
Murphy said the officer was not headed to an emergency call. He was headed south, on his way to the Salem station for a 7 a.m. shift change after working the overnight shift.
The collision appeared to have occurred just before a curve near Sweet Road, and the civilian's sport utility vehicle was off the east side of the highway, facing south.
The investigation was turned over to the State Police, and the agency's accident reconstruction experts have been called in to determine what happened, Murphy said. A canopy has been set up in the road, and officers from both police agencies were on scene as of 8:15 a.m., along with Argyle firefighters and Argyle Rescue Squad members.
The road was expected to be closed between West Street and Lick Springs Road for much of the morning.
More details will be posted when they become available.
