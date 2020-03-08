UPDATED: Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4

QUEENSBURY — Warren County health officials are working to identify customers who went to the CVS store on Main Street for prescriptions last week when a pharmacist who has tested positive for coronavirus was working.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the risk of transmission was considered low for customers who were at the store Monday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 4, when the pharmacist was working.

But he said the county Public Health Department still plans Sunday to contact those who visited the prescription counter to notify them and ask them to watch for possible illness.

The pharmacist worked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and CVS has provided a list of those who picked up prescriptions during that time period, Moore said.

"We will be contacting all of those individuals and advising them as to their level of risk and the steps they need to take if they become symptomatic," Moore said. "If symptoms present, they will be advised to call their doctor ahead and arrange to be tested."