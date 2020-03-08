UPDATED: Officials looking to identify customers at CVS in Qby on March 2, March 4

The store at 5 Main Street, just west of the Glens Falls city line, was closed Saturday for disinfection, and planned to re-open on Sunday.

“We are in close contact and coordination with the Warren County Health Department and are following their infectious disease response protocols,” CVS Pharmacy spokesman Mike DeAngelis in a news release Saturday. “The Health Department has informed us that pharmacy patients are considered being at low risk and the prescriptions dispensed from this store do not represent a risk to our customers.”

The pharmacist lives in Saratoga County, and is one of two confirmed cases there that were announced. Saratoga County Public Health Director Catherine Duncan said both people have "minor" symptoms of the illness, COVID-19, that the virus causes.

Those who visited the store and have cold- or flu-like symptoms were urged to contact their health provider.

For general questions about the COVID-19, call state Department of Health hot line at 1-888-364-3065.

Moore said Warren County has set up a task force to over see the county government response threat to the virus that has caused illness around the world.

"Our county task force, which consists of my office, Health Services, OES, the Sheriff's Department and DSS, is in regular communication and we have taken an array of actions to ensure that Warren County is prepared for this moment and for any future challenges we should face," Moore said.

