UPDATED: New undersheriff won't "double dip," saving county money

Comeau wouldn't have been eligible to receive full salary plus full pension, as he returned to the agency from which he retired. But he could have gotten a partial waiver to go above the $35,000 limit, or temporarily halted collection of his pension to receive the full salary, which would have been higher than the pension plus the $35,000 salary.

Comeau said he will have a "learning curve" during his first years in office and shrugged off praise for leaving money on the table.

"I've spent 30 years working for the county. This county owes me nothing. I owe the county everything," Comeau said.

LaFarr said he wasn't surprised by the decision, as he has always known Comeau to be a man of high integrity.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, praised Comeau for his part-time work for the Bolton Police Department.

"He's a great guy and has done a really good job for us," Conover said.

Comeau has been working as a coroner for the county since 2017, a post he was elected to after retiring from the Sheriff's Office. He worked 28 years as a road patrol officer and investigator for the Sheriff's Office. He also worked for the county Board of Elections in 2018, and received a pension waiver during that time.