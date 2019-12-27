UPDATED: New undersheriff won't "double dip," saving county money

Editor's note: This article was updated to include additional information about pension waivers and clarify salary figures.
Warren County's new undersheriff has decided not to take his full salary and retirement pension, which could save the county tens of thousands of dollars a year.
Terry Comeau will become undersheriff when Sheriff-elect James LaFarr is sworn in on Jan. 1.
Comeau, a retired county sheriff's investigator, could have sought a waiver from the state to receive up to the full undersheriff salary as well as his retiree pension, which is $64,606 this year.
The issue was discussed at the county Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, where county Administrator Ryan Moore told county supervisors that Comeau was "electing to continue in the New York state pension system (so) the salary for the position would be reduced from $107,941 to $35,000, resulting in savings for the county."
The process for a government worker to collect a pension while still working is derisively known as "double-dipping."
Instead of the additional salary, Comeau will receive the $35,000 annually that is the maximum a retired police officer can be paid, without a waiver, and still receive a pension. He also will not use county insurance benefits, which will save county taxpayers additional money.
Comeau wouldn't have been eligible to receive full salary plus full pension, as he returned to the agency from which he retired. But he could have gotten a partial waiver to go above the $35,000 limit, or temporarily halted collection of his pension to receive the full salary, which would have been higher than the pension plus the $35,000 salary.
Comeau said he will have a "learning curve" during his first years in office and shrugged off praise for leaving money on the table.
"I've spent 30 years working for the county. This county owes me nothing. I owe the county everything," Comeau said.
LaFarr said he wasn't surprised by the decision, as he has always known Comeau to be a man of high integrity.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, praised Comeau for his part-time work for the Bolton Police Department.
"He's a great guy and has done a really good job for us," Conover said.
Comeau has been working as a coroner for the county since 2017, a post he was elected to after retiring from the Sheriff's Office. He worked 28 years as a road patrol officer and investigator for the Sheriff's Office. He also worked for the county Board of Elections in 2018, and received a pension waiver during that time.
He will have to step down from the coroner post, and the county is expected to hire a replacement next month who will run for election this year. Comeau said he plans to stay on until the replacement is named, which he anticipated would be the second week of January.
The county has four elected coroners.
LaFarr, meanwhile, said he decided that he will retire from his post as a Sheriff's Office major, effective this week, and draw both a pension and the sheriff salary, which was $108,189 this year. He said he decided to do so to protect his wife, as he could have lost retirement benefits if he died before formally retiring.
"It was a difficult decision, but I did what was in the best interest of her. I know she will be protected," LaFarr said.
Retiring Sheriff Bud York, who LaFarr is replacing, also drew a pension and salary, although he was required to retire from the State Police in 2007 when he ran for sheriff.
