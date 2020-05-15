Nearly 36,000 without power; possible tornado spotted

Severe storms brought down trees and power lines throughout the region on Friday evening.
Nearly 32,500 National Grid customers in Saratoga County were without power following a powerful storm system that blew through the area. Electricity was expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.
A possible tornado was spotted in Saratoga Springs in the area of the Market 32 on Route 50.
Parts of the road were closed to Wilton because of stop signs blown over, trees down and hail, according to a Post-Star reporter at the scene.
In Washington County, the storm felled trees along the area of Route 49 in Argyle. In Easton, there were reports of downed trees and fallen power lines in a pasture on Route 113, according to police radio transmissions. There was also a report of live wires down in Jackson and a brush fire.
A total of 2,075 Washington County National Grid customers were without power. Restoration time was estimated at 10 p.m. Warren County had 1,251 customers without power. Power was expected back on at around midnight.
A tornado watch remains in effect for Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The weekend weather is much nicer with temperatures near 70 with lows overnight around 50.
Saturday will offer more sun than Sunday with some more rain expected late Sunday and into Monday with temperatures dropping back into 50s.
Another warm up is expected late next week.
