{{featured_button_text}}

A flash flood warning has been issued for Warren and Washington counties as downpours hit parts of the area Thursday afternoon.

Central and northern Warren and Washington counties were getting the heaviest rain early Thursday afternoon, and flash flood warnings were in effect until 4 p.m.

Thunderstorms and downpours are likely through much of the afternoon and evening Thursday into early Friday.

The National Weather Service offices in Albany and Burlington, Vermont, have issued advisories about possible flooding across the region as up to 2 inches of rain could fall in some areas. 

The rain is expected to clear out by early Friday, with nicer weather expected for the rest of Friday and the weekend.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments